TRAVERSE CITY — A full-service salon sharing a building with a medical practice is open and accepting clients.
Full- and part-time booth rentals are available at Salon Elysian, which in Greek means “relating to or characteristic of heaven or paradise.” The salon, which opened in September at 5085 Anna Drive, shares a lobby and is adjacent to the Great Lakes Plastic Surgery & Skin Center.
Dr. Matthew Smith, who founded the Great Lakes Plastic Surgery Center in 1998, also owns the salon.
Salon Elysian is managed by Amy Gray, the office manager for the medical practice. Gray has been licensed for 26 years and has been a spa/salon owner in Monroe for 20 years.
“We had this space in the building for rent so we decided to open a salon,” Gray said. “They do compliment each other, they really do.”
“We wanted to expand our services to give clients a serene, peaceful place to feel refreshed and rejuvenated, which is the purpose of our practice every day,” Smith said in a release.
Gray said there are six stations in the salon. She has a stylist and nail technician currently renting booths.
“It’s a beautiful space,” Gray said. “We also have staff there that is established.”
As with the Great Lakes Plastic Surgery & Skin Center, Smith wants the salon to be more than a business.
Gray said the medical practice hosted a pair of The Skinny on Skin classes in 2019 to help educate cosmetologists on “detecting suspicious lesions.” Gray said the salon will hold the same class when allowed by current health and safety conditions allow.
“We want to have a presence in the community and do good for people,” Gray said.
The building at 5085 Anna Drive is open Monday through Saturday. The Great Lakes Plastic Surgery & Skin Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Stylists interested in booth rental can contact Gray at (231) 203-3106.
