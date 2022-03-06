TRAVERSE CITY — A family-owned automotive store in northern Michigan will be sold to another family-owned automotive store based in Michigan.
Store inventories began in February and will continue until Thirlby Automotive and Auto-Wares Group officially join operations on March 28. But there will be few visual changes at Thirlby Automotive, except Ed Thirlby won’t be putting in 80-hour, seven-day work weeks anymore.
The Thirlby Automotive name will remain, as will all the employees with their seniority, Thirlby said. He said several of those have been with Thirlby Automotive for 20 years or more.
“(Auto-Wares) is doing it right and hopefully we’re doing it right with everyone,” the 58-year-old Thirlby said.
“We’re going to leave the Thirlby name intact,” said Auto-Wares President and CEO Todd Leimenstoll, who noted he has visited the Glen Lake area for more than 20 years and purchased a local home a year ago. “They will continue to operate as their own entity.”
Based in Grand Rapids, Auto-Wares has 200 stores, including 39 in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Auto-Wares has a distribution center in Gaylord.
The addition of the Thirlby Group will give Auto-Wares 144 locations in Michigan, according to an email from Leimenstoll. But while ownership of Thirlby Automotive is set to change, day-to-day operations will not.
In a letter to customers dated Jan. 27 that Thirlby said he sent out in late February, it was noted that Auto-Wares has “been a long time supplier to Thirlby Automotive with relationships that date back over 50 years.”
“It’s a great company,” Thirlby said. “I was 18 when I first started dealing with them.”
“Most importantly, these relationships have lasted because of the mutual respect and integrity always at the forefront of our business and personal dealings with each other,” the letter said. “This is one of the main reasons we have chosen to join together in the next chapter of the Thirlby Automotive and we will work hard to meet the expectations of all Thirlby customers and employees.”
Thirlby said he wasn’t necessarily looking to sell the company his father, Edwin G. Thirlby, started. Thirlby Automotive “was born literally out of the trunk of a car loaded with car polish” when the elder Thirlby gave demonstrations and sold his product at local gas stations in 1956 at the age of 17, according to the company history at www.thirlbyautomotive.com.
Edwin W. Thirlby said he wasn’t necessarily looking to sell the company after a successful 2021. But he said the long hours and supply chain issues for a company that “still had more inventory than anyone else” led to the decision.
Ed Thirlby noted that he owns a boat racing team and has seen three races in the last 10 years, even though he joked he isn’t sure what he’s going to do come the fall.
“Last year was our biggest year ever in terms of total volume and net profit,” Thirlby said. “My dad always said, ‘If you’re going to sell, sell on top.”
Ed’s son Brandon Thirlby and long-time manager Matt Thiebaut will continue to lead the store teams for Thirlby Automotive, whose corporate office is at 231 E. Eighth St. in Traverse City, which also has a retail location and the Thirlby Automotive Paint Department.
Thirlby Automotive also has Traverse City retail stores at 863 W. South Airport Road and 2625 N. U.S. 31 South, with a machine shop behind the latter location.
In addition to its Traverse City sites, Thirlby Automotive also has northern Michigan locations in Elk Rapids (Excel), Honor, Interlochen, Kaleva, Kingsley, Manton, Mesick and Wellston.
Edwin G. and wife Beverly Thirlby eventually opened “their first ‘real’ store located on Lake Street along the Boardman River in Traverse City” around 1963, according to the website. In 1965 the couple moved down the street to a bigger location.
“Throughout the next 25 years, Ed and Bev added five branch store locations throughout northern Michigan, with six more opened under the management of their son Edwin W. Thirlby, who took over total control of the operations of the company in 1991,” according to company history.
Auto-Wares began operations in 1976, co-founded by Fred Bunting, Dick Collins and Wally Kocar “in a small, old facility in Grand Rapids,” according to company history at www.autowares.com. Leimenstoll said he began working at Auto-Wares as a teenager, starting as a delivery driver.
“We’re a home-grown company, too,” Leimenstoll said in a phone conversation on Thursday. “We just got bigger than they did.”
In the joint letter to customers, it was noted that “product lines will stay the same with additional brands likely to be added. In market inventory, levels will be maintained or grown.”
“Our companies combined will add even more inventory, product brands, sales resources and widen your available parts network,” the letter said. “We will be working together to merge the best aspects of these two very successful companies with the singular goal of being your Best Parts Supplier.”
After the sale is finalized, “additional inventory, programs and resources will be made available over time,” according to the letter. Some of these additions include enhanced wholesale internet ordering with MyPlace4Parts, auto value programs such as Tech Expo, and expanded battery, heavy duty parts and tool/equipment programs.
More information on Auto-Wares and its programs is available at www.autowares.com.
Auto-Wares did something similar in June 2021 when it acquired eight Parts Pro Cleveland store locations, Leimenstoll said.
Like the plan for Thirlby Automotive, the name and employees remained in the northern Ohio stores. Leimenstoll said Auto-Wares buys similar family-owned auto parts companies and takes control of aspects like human resources, accounting and legal.
“We let the operations run as their own company,” Leimenstoll said. “It’s no mistake that we’re the Auto-Wares Group of Companies.”
