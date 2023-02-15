TRAVERSE CITY — CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, recently named Safety Net to its 2023 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This is the local company’s second consecutive year on this list.
The category recognizes “companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market,” according to a release.
“The business world, and the IT security required to support it, continues to evolve based on a globally changing set of circumstances,” said Safety Net CEO Tim Cerny in the release. “2023 marks our 20th year in business, and with that milestone comes a renewed dedication to providing the service and support required to help our clients succeed.”
Safety Net is an IT company that serves small- and medium-sized businesses in the Traverse City and Detroit areas.
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and at www.crn.com/msp500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.