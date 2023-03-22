TRAVERSE CITY — The boats have sailed on.
Now it’s time for the recreational vehicles to camp out at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center for the weekend.
The 31st annual Northwest Michigan RV and Camping Show is March 24-26. The show, put on by the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds, follows the Traverse City Boat Show, which ran from March 17-19 at the same site.
Show times for the MARVC event are from from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
More than 40 recreational vehicles will be on display March 24-26, including folding campers, travel trailers, toy haulers and fifth wheel travel trailers among others. Prices range from $8,000 to more than $100,000, according to a release from MARVAC, a “nonprofit, state trade association that represents all segments of the recreation vehicle and private campground industries in Michigan.”
MARVAC hosts six shows in the state and Traverse City comes after March events in Battle Creek, Port Huron and Flint, respectively. The association hosted its biggest show of the season February in Novi, which is also home to an October event.
MARVAC Director Darren Ing said recreation exploded coming out of the pandemic and still remains strong despite some obstacles.
“Attendance for the last few years has been down a little bit,” Ing said. “But what hasn’t changed is people are absolutely buying RVs, regardless of such things as interest rate hikes.
“There is still a lot of demand in the industry and the lifestyle. The dealers are very happy.”
Among the northern Michigan dealers participating in the Traverse City show are Cherry Capital RV of Grawn, Team One Trailers of Traverse City, Bish’s RV of Ludington and Point North RV of Ludington, according to MARVAC officals.
Manufacturer rebates, show pricing and on-site financing opportunities will also be available.
In addition to the displays, there will be recreational-related booth exhibits like Pat’s RV Park in Mesick, McClain Cycle in Traverse City and Boyne Valley Motors in Bellaire.
Recreational information for consumers, including the 2023 Michigan RV & Campgrounds directory and other travel publications, will also be available.
Authors Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman of “Under the Radar Michigan” will hold a meet and greet and a book signing March 24 at 6 p.m. Ing said it will be the first time the duo have been at the Northwest Michigan RV and Camping Show.
“We’ve done a partnership with them the last few years,” Ing said. “But this year we expanded it and have them coming to all of our shows.”
Admission is $7 for adults (age 13 and older) and $6 for seniors (age 55 and older.). Children ages 12 and younger are free.
Tickets can be purchased for the show on site (cash-only) or in advance online at www.marvac.org. Online ticket purchases include a convenience fee.
Coupons for $1 off any adult or senior admission are available online and on Facebook and Instagram.
