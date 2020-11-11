TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City has granted a total of $434,000 to six local organizations.
The fall grants were adapted to be more responsive to the needs of nonprofits and the people they serve during the COVID-19 pandemic, a release stated. Rotary Charities’ next grant cycle will begin in January.
Three nonprofits received grants this fall through Rotary Charities’ grant program Our Assets for Thriving Communities:
- Hospice of Michigan, $40,000 for NorthStar Navigation and Palliative Care.
- Human Nature School, $44,000 for construction of a Timber Frame Barn on its 143-acre Leelanau County property.
- Traverse Symphony Orchestra, $25,000 for Community Engagement Expansion. Traverse Symphony will radically reinvent, re-imagine and realign of the 20-21 concert season and education programs in response to emergent community outreach needs stemming from COVID 19.
Three nonprofits received grants this fall through Rotary Charities’ grant program Our Systems Change Accelerator:
- Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness, $125,000 for the Homeless Youth Initiative.
- SEEDS, $75,000 for its Organic Diversion Systems Accelerator.
- Housing North, $125,000 for Housing North 2.0. This grant will continue to support the momentum of focused work to address the housing system in our region by coordinating communication, advocacy and capacity around housing in our 10-county region.
Rotary Charities is a foundation that provides funding, connections and learning opportunities to changemakers in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties.
The organization was formed following the 1976 discovery of oil and natural gas reserves on property owned by the Traverse City Noon Rotary Club.
The interest income generated from oil and gas royalties, to date more than $63 million, is distributed to community projects.
