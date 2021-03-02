LANSING — The Michigan attorney general is marking National Consumer Protection Week by looking at the most frequent complaints from the previous year.
Dana Nessel announced the categories of Michigan‘s Top 10 Consumer Complaints for 2020. According to a release, the Attorney General’s office received and processed nearly 24,000 complaints from consumers in 2020.
“Each year, my office tracks consumer complaints to ensure that we’re keeping Michiganders informed on crucial details to protect their wallets,” Nessell said in the release. “A common thread every year is the framework bad actors continue to use, which always includes: a sense of urgency, untraceable payment methods, and an offer too good to be true.
“The Department of Attorney General is committed to being your connection to consumer protection and I encourage everyone to take advantage of the wealth of resources we have to offer during National Consumer Protection Week and beyond.”
More information on scams can be found at https://tinyurl.com/MichAGScams.
According to the release, the Attorney General’s office was able to recover $517,864.10 in consumer refunds, forgiven debt and other recoveries, thanks to the Consumer Protection Team.
Michigan’s Top 10 Consumer Complaint Categories of 2020 were:
- Robocalls — 5,516 complaints
- Price-gouging — 4,522
- Retail — 2,433
- Telecommunications, Cable, and Satellite TV — 1,880
- Internet — 1,275
- Personal Service Providers — 953 complaints
- Credit and Financial Concerns — 880 complaints
- Landlord/Tenant — 786 complaints
- Motor Vehicle and Automobile — 670
- Travel — 547 complaints
Consumers can follow the Attorney General’s department on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for consumer protection information.
Consumer complaints can be filed online at https://tinyurl.com/MichAGComplain or by calling 877-765-8388.
