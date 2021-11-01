Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2021 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
Recent studies and our own observations show the need for more housing in Northwest Michigan. Housing North has shown that our region could utilize 15,000 new housing units by 2025. About one-third of these would be owner units; the remainder would be rentals.
This is a huge number of housing units. Active building permits will result in hundreds of new units this year, but a large gap remains between the housing we have available and the amount we need.
What caused this gap and what must be done to fill it?
The Home Builders Association, a group of leaders in the residential housing industry for the five-county region, stands at the center of this issue and is dedicated to meeting the need with quality housing built to the highest standard.
Underlying causes of the current shortage include a lack of workers in the homebuilding industry, regulatory barriers, aging housing stock, COVID and the remarkable growth our region has experienced.
When the Great Recession hit in the early years of this century, it devastated the homebuilding industry. Almost overnight, building stopped and demand dried up. With no work available to them, as much as 40 percent the construction workforce in our area shut down or moved away.
When the market started to come back in the last few years, we had few replacements for these lost workers. Having found new careers or having built new lives in other places, these companies and workers were not available to help meet the demand.
Adding to the problem was a decades-long movement to push students into college. The common wisdom seems to have been that students would need a four-year college degree to succeed in life. In practice, that steered many young people away from careers for which they had a great aptitude and would provide them with a high standard of living. It also contributed to the shortage of workers in the building industry.
Regulatory barriers, such as large minimum lot sizes, materials and size requirements of home owners associations and no-growth policies led to fewer homes being built.
The Home Builders Association of Michigan estimates that we need 25,000-30,000 new building permits (an indicator of building activity) per year, to maintain housing stock for our population. In 2005, home builders pulled 54,721 permits. By 2009, that number had dropped to 6,236 — and it still hasn’t recovered. This year, about 16,000 permits will be issued — barely more than half what we need to keep up with demand.
Over the last 18 months, the COVID-19 crisis has caused us to fall further behind. The original designation of construction as a non-essential industry caused delays in building and hardships for builders in 2020, an effect that still lingers.
The change to a remote-work lifestyle led to an influx of new residents to our area, adding to demand due to long-term growth of our area. This year, supply chain disruptions and materials shortages led to steep price increases in nearly all building materials.
All of these factors contributed to a need for new workers in the home building industry. The average age of professionals in the building trades is somewhere in the mid-50’s. As these experienced workers retire, we need young replacements in the pipeline.
The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area wants to contribute to the solution to these challenges. We want to see smart, expanded growth in housing. We are actively working to bring more students into trade training programs. We provide thousands of dollars in scholarships annually, to help students afford the cost of their education in construction-related careers.
In partnership with NMC, the Builders Exchange and many supportive sponsors, we are building a pipeline for new recruits to find rewarding and productive careers. And we support reasonable regulation and forward-looking planning.
How can you help solve this need for our region?
Advocate for appropriate education and regulations. Support the NMC Construction Technology program. Donate to the scholarship funds at the HBAGTA Foundation or NMC. Think about what you want our housing future to look like, and work to make your dream come true.
You will help create housing for our community and careers for our young people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.