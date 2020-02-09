Q: We recently moved to a planned community: single family homes with lawn, landscaping and road maintenance provided. The bylaws require an annual meeting. I’ve been informed this annual meeting has not taken place in the past 10 years. The development is about 90 percent complete. There is an advisory committee but no general meeting. How do I approach the developer to enforce the bylaws?
A: The answer to this question differs a bit depending on whether your community is a site condominium or simply a subdivision. If a site condominium, your community is subject to the Michigan Condominium Act, which specifies at Section 52 (MCL 559.152) specific points in time and percentages of completion that apply to determine how many directors must be elected by the co-owners. If a subdivision, your community does not have the advantage of these statutory requirements for the turnover process, and you are at the mercy of the governing documents, which are of course written by the developer. That said, even members of subdivisions have the right to demand that annual meetings be held.
Either way, you would be well-advised to consult with an experienced community association attorney who can take a close look at the requirements for turnover that apply to your community, then take appropriate action to make demands of the developer. Based on my experience, until you or a group of like-minded individuals retain an attorney to advocate on your behalf, you likely will not get the developer to respond meaningfully to your concerns.
Q: What are owner rights as it relates to access to HOA fund use, i.e. accessing budget versus actual expenses?
A: While there is no absolute right to access corporate records of the association, records may be requested for a “proper purpose”. The applicable statute can be found in the Michigan Nonprofit Corporation Act at Section 487 (MCL 450.2487). In most circumstances, it would be difficult to take the position that an owner does not have a proper purpose in requesting a copy of the budget and income/expense statement. And the statute provides that proper record requests must receive a response within five business days. So, you may find that you can obtain this documentation with minimal effort. However, attorneys have been known to object to record requests based on technicalities, so you may find that you will have to retain the services of an attorney to assist you with submitting a request for corporate records.
