Q: I am an owner of an apartment building. I have a dilemma because one of my tenants, who has a medically-documented severe allergy to pet dander, rented an apartment, relying in large part on the “no pet” provisions of the rental agreement. At the time, there were no pets in the building.
Later, I rented a unit down the hall, and that tenant asked for permission to keep a dog and submitted a letter from his psychiatrist stating that an emotional support animal would be beneficial to his physical and emotional health.
I am afraid I will be sued by my first tenant, and I am wondering what I should do given the circumstances. What do you think?
A: Hire an attorney immediately to take a look at all of the details of your case and provide guidance. Cases where the fair housing rights of different tenants/owners conflict are by no means clear-cut, and the best advice will depend on the specific facts involved.
That said, your inquiry reminds me of a recent Iowa Supreme Court case that was decided last year, Cohen vs. Clark, 945 NW2d 792 (Iowa 2020), which involved similar circumstances.
In a 4-3 split decision, the court decided that the accommodation provided the second tenant was not reasonable in light of a direct threat to the health and safety of the first tenant, citing a “first in time” factor to the decision.
However, the court also made clear that “first in time” was by no means the only factor to be considered. As an example, the court noted that if the second tenant were blind and needed a disability service dog, the ruling may have been different.
Courts regularly confirm that accommodation issues generally require balancing the needs of both parties involved.
It’s also important to understand that this case does not set precedent for the State of Michigan, but decisions from other states are nevertheless instructive as to how other courts might decide similar cases.
I should note that one interesting question that may not have been raised was whether the second tenant claimed a dog was the only type of animal that could provide emotional support. Could he not have received emotional support from some other type of animal to which the first tenant was not allergic?
These issues continue to be a developing area of real estate law which draw a great deal of interest from landlords, tenants, and co-owners of condominiums.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.