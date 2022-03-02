Q: Our condominium association would like to make some changes to our bylaws, and we formed a committee to draft them. We now have a final draft.
Do we need an attorney to review them before having the membership vote on them?
A: No, of course not. Save yourself some money. While you’re at it, the committee can also perform that heart surgery that you need and fix your car engine. (Please forgive me for having some fun with you here — be consoled that you are not the first to ask this question.)
But seriously, you are already getting ahead of yourselves. An experienced attorney who specializes in community association law should be involved in the process from the very beginning. Otherwise, a board of directors or committee is likely wasting its time developing language that will later be entirely revised by an expert attorney. The attorney should know how to prepare amendments in accordance with the Michigan Condominium Act, the Michigan Nonprofit Corporation Act, and various other state and federal laws.
An attorney can also help you consider the question of whether you may wish to amend and restate your bylaws (perhaps even your master deed and articles of incorporation) in their entirety to bring them up to date with current statute and today’s best practices.
In fact, the vast majority of governing documents that we come across would benefit from full amendment and restatement.
Does your association board have full authority to approve litigation and recover attorneys’ fees and costs? Are your leasing provisions working for you? Can you take member action by ballot without a meeting? Do your directors and officers have proper liability protection? These are just a few of the major improvements that can be made to most documents.
Going entirely without an attorney’s guidance carries huge risks, not the least of which is the risk that the board and committee may be accused of the unauthorized practice of law.
Community association governing documents are considered legally binding contracts between the association and the owners, and courts have found that preparing amendments to them constitutes the practice of law. Management companies have found themselves in trouble as well when they try to cut corners this way.
So remember, amending your governing documents is not like mowing the lawn or changing lightbulbs.
This is not an area where you will save money by doing it yourself or being penny wise and pound foolish. Engage an experienced community association attorney.
