Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the GALE WARNING, Highest gusts up to 40 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 10 feet expected. For the SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, Highest gusts up to 25 kt from the east and highest waves around 4 feet. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Seul Choix Point to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay and Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI. * WHEN...For the GALE WARNING, from 7 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. For the SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&