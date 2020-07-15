Q: Our home’s driveway is not completely owned by us. The part that connects to the street is owned by our neighbor, and nothing on our deed says we have an easement.
The neighboring home was recently sold to a new owner who says he wants to charge us for using the driveway, and if we refuse, he is threatening to sue us. What can we do?
A: It looks like you should have spent more on the housewarming gift! And I’m curious to know what this neighbor of yours thinks is a reasonable sum to release the supposedly hostage driveway. Some people just leave you shaking your head in disbelief.
But seriously, your neighbor likely does not have any right to prevent you from using the driveway, as the courts would likely recognize that you have what is called an “implied easement” or perhaps an “easement by necessity” over the neighbor’s portion of the driveway.
As property is developed, sold, and maybe even further subdivided over the years, mistakes happen. Certainly there should have been an easement memorialized in the deed to your home at some point in the past. Obviously, the driveway was intended for your use, and you have been openly using it for its intended purpose for a long time.
Further, an easement is implied because you need it for “enjoyment” of the residential premises. If this were to come in front of a judge, they would likely add all of these things up and rule that you clearly have an implied easement, easement by necessity, or even a “prescriptive” easement depending on how long you have used the driveway.
If any attorney representing your neighbor were to attempt to bring a case against you, that attorney would likely face sanctions for filing a frivolous lawsuit because the law is clear and such a suit would be a waste of the court’s time.
But you should retain a knowledgeable real estate attorney now to instruct your neighbor as to the frivolous nature of their position in order to avoid a lawsuit.
