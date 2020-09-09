Q: My neighbor in the townhouse across the way from me has a camera in her window pointed at the common elements, and I’m pretty sure the camera can record me and my friends when we hang out in my garage with the garage door open. This gives me the creeps – can she do that?
A: Even though there are private aspects to common interest developments, the common elements are not entirely private. I’m guessing your garage is likely a limited common element appurtenant to your unit, and your reasonable expectation of privacy, as far as the law is concerned, is likely limited to when you have your garage door closed.
Perhaps your neighbor could be convinced to cease using the camera in the window and address her security concerns with a smart doorbell or similar device.
If that fails, I would suggest contacting your condo association’s board of directors to request that they work with the association’s legal counsel to develop and adopt rules and regulations governing security cameras. You might even consider running for election to the board yourself along with some like-minded individuals in order to get the issue addressed. Then, you may be able to impose fines and seek an injunction from the court as may be necessary.
I should mention that your neighbor does not have the right to record audio of your conversations without your knowledge, but I assume that since the camera is located within her unit, no audio recording would be possible.
As I am making many assumptions here, you should still consult with an experienced condominium attorney to look at all the facts and provide additional guidance.
