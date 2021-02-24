Q: My neighbor has an easement over my property that I want to move so I can develop my property. What do I have to do to get that accomplished?
A: If your neighbor does not agree to move the easement, under common law, the neighbor could withhold consent. You may have to entice them with an incentive such as a cash payment.
Though lawful, it seems a bit unfair for the beneficiary of the easement to have the ability to hold the real property hostage if the easement can be relocated in such a way that will not reduce the usefulness of the easement.
There is a movement to address this problem with the creation of the Uniform Easement Relocation Act (UERA) by the Uniform Law Commission last year. (On their website, the Uniform Law Commission states that it is an organization that “provides states with non-partisan, well-conceived and well-drafted legislation that brings clarity and stability to critical areas of state statutory law.”)
The UERA would allow you to seek a court order moving the easement. However, before the court allows it, you would have to show that the relocation would not materially reduce the usefulness of the easement, impose a burden on the easement holder, impair a purpose for which the easement was created, impair the safety of anyone using the easement, or reduce the value or condition of the easement holder’s property.
In addition, the burdened property owner must pay all the expenses of relocation and ensure that the easement holder’s access is not disrupted during relocation.
Note that the UERA does not allow relocation of easements held by public utilities or easements that restrict development, such as conservation easements and negative easements.
Those of us practicing in real estate law will be watching with interest as to whether a bill based on the UERA will be introduced in Michigan’s legislature.
But unless it becomes law in Michigan, you will have to negotiate with your neighbor, and it is suggested that you retain an attorney to help you do so.
