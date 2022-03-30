Q: I’m on the Board of Directors of our condominium association, and I’m concerned that we are relying on our management company to prepare and record liens for delinquent assessments.
I’ve been on other boards before, and we always had an attorney do that. What are the risks of going about it this way?
A: In my opinion, preparation and recording of liens is the unauthorized practice of law. This has been formally confirmed by the courts in several other states, including Florida, although courts in Michigan have not yet done so.
Drafting liens, analysis of title searches, considering priority of the mortgagee and taxing authority, and adhering to the Federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, among other things, all require knowledgeable and experienced legal analysis and interpretation in behalf of the association.
The failure to obtain and apply the information and laws correctly could result in slander of title and other legal problems for a condominium association.
Occasionally, when we first begin representation of an association, we discover that liens have been prepared and filed by the manager. In virtually every instance, we have had to file amended liens in order to correct errors and protect the interests of the association.
Although Michigan has not yet confirmed that a manager preparing and filing liens is the unauthorized practice of law, we can reasonably project that someday there will be such a decision coming from our courts.
While not binding on our state, the decisions from other states are instructive and could be persuasive to our courts as well.
