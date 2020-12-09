Q: I’m experiencing water intrusion from a common element area around a window. My condo association is responsible for maintenance, repair, and replacement of common elements, but they refuse to properly fix the issue and have tried a succession of cheap measures to put bandages over the problem. I know that my neighbor had the same issue a couple of years ago, and they got it properly fixed. What can I do?
A: It’s likely that the board of directors will continue in its failure to properly address the issue until you get an attorney involved. We have seen a surge in similar cases recently, which may be attributed to our economy still struggling to get back on its feet.
Boards of directors of community associations, who have never been known for their largesse, are tightening the purse strings of the association even further these days. Ironically, their attempts to save a little money this way end up costing much more for the association and the individuals experiencing the problem.
One major mistake that boards of directors will tend to make is to enlist the entirely wrong people to identify the problem.
If the problem is around a window, they might only have a window contractor look at it, who then has an opportunity to sell them a new window. Or they might just have their regular maintenance person inspect the area.
Where the issue is structural, these people lack the necessary expertise and experience to identify a permanent solution. Simply put, there is no substitute for a licensed engineer in these situations.
The fact that your neighbor got a proper fix and you have not would certainly support your case if you were to file suit against the association. You would be able to pursue a claim of disparate treatment.
And “the money isn’t there” would not be a defense that the association could raise in court. As we all know, boards of directors choose not to have the money when they refuse to levy additional assessments and refuse to raise annual assessments year after year.
