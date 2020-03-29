Q: I’m on the board of directors of our condominium association, and I’m worried about how our association is going to function these days. I personally know quite a few people that are out of work and will likely have difficulty paying their assessments. Do you have any suggestions about how we can get through this?
A: Now more than ever, community associations have to emphasize support of the community. That’s what it’s always been about of course, but boards of directors should have a laser-like focus on this concept when communicating with their members right now.
For smaller associations, how about inviting everyone to an informal video chat using an online meeting service? Several providers offer free accounts with certain limitations that may not be too restrictive. You could use the opportunity to check in with everyone and show that you care about how they are doing. Have any personal trainers? Get them to lead an online video at-home workout or yoga session for the community.
Whatever you do, it is extremely beneficial to get faces and voices together in order to maintain a sense of belonging. And that in turn will ensure that your community remains a financial priority for your members.
With respect to collection of delinquent assessments, we are advising our clients that they should consider adopting a policy of allowing those who have recently lost employment or suffered other documented financial hardship to apply for deferment of collection on their delinquent accounts, for a period of at least 30 days with an opportunity to re-apply at the end of that period.
It just makes sense given the state of affairs in the world right now, with some experts estimating that peak unemployment may reach as high as 30 percent. Requiring documentation of the hardship will ensure that those who are able to pay will not take advantage of the situation to the detriment of the community.
It is likely that all associations will be impacted financially by this crisis. It is best to discuss this issue with your experienced community association attorney right now and get a plan in place.
