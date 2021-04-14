Q: My condominium association has adopted a rule that prohibits pets over 15 pounds in weight. This kind of seems silly to me because I’ve known some small dogs that can be really noisy and cause a regular nuisance. Is this kind of thing common?
A: In fact, the Michigan Court of Appeals thought that kind of rule was pretty silly, too. In the 1989 case Bear Creek Condominium Association v Clark, the association sued a co-owner, seeking removal of the co-owner’s dog from the premises.
The Association relied on a rule that stated no dogs shall exceed 40 pounds in weight or 18 inches in height.
The trial court ruled in favor of the co-owner and held that the 40 pound weight restriction was unreasonable, arbitrary, capricious and, therefore, unenforceable. The Association appealed, and the Court of Appeals affirmed, holding as follows:
“In the instant case, the trial court concluded as a matter of law that no reasonable basis existed to discriminate against certain dogs based only on size … the association’s regulations concerning dogs must be for the avoidance of disruption of condominium life, including noise, threat to safety of residents, and soiling of condominium facilities. Increased soiling by larger dogs, by itself, would be insufficient justification for the rule. Because smaller dogs may cause much more disturbance than larger ones, and some dangerous dogs … would likely fall within the size limits in the regulations, the trial court concluded that the rule was without reason. We agree that to discriminate between dogs on the basis of the size alone is unreasonable and unenforceable. The temperament of a dog does not depend on its height. By this ruling, we do not propose to preclude the association from adopting reasonable regulations to regulate the keeping of dogs … Even to ban dogs altogether has a more reasonable basis than distinguishing on size alone.”
While the Bear Creek case is unpublished (which means trial courts are not required to follow it), it remains instructive and persuasive in its rationale, and a trial court would likely reach the same result today for the same reasons.
Furthermore, while Bear Creek was interpreting a rule, as opposed to a bylaw provision, the bylaws of any corporation in Michigan must also be reasonable. A trial court would likely reach the same conclusion for the same reasons if it were to consider a bylaw provision with similar restrictions on weight or height.
But be sure to consult your experienced condominium association attorney, as the particular language of the provision must be considered.
