Q: I think I might have contracted COVID-19 from someone else while swimming in a pool in a condominium association. Can I go after the association for my medical bills and anything else?
A: Frankly, you would be fighting an uphill battle here.
First, you should be aware that Michigan community associations, as nonprofit entities, are the beneficiaries of Public Act 236 (2020), legislation which limits liability related to COVID-19. It provides, in pertinent part, “A person who acts in compliance with all federal, state, and local statutes, rules, regulations, executive orders, and agency orders related to COVID-19 that had not been denied legal effect at the time of the conduct or risk that allegedly caused harm is immune from liability for a COVID-19 claim.”
Note the phrase “had not been denied legal effect at the time of the conduct or risk” is important given the Michigan Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision that some of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders related to COVID-19 lacked authority under the state’s constitution. So, to begin with, you would have to prove that the association was noncompliant with executive orders and possibly other local restrictions on pools that may have been in effect at the time.
Additionally, even if you have confirmed that an infected person was in the pool with you, it would still be difficult to link your infection with that specific person.
Unless you were in complete personal quarantine aside from using the pool, the association’s attorney would easily be able to establish doubt as to how you were infected.
Also, was there signage stating that you swim at your own risk? That may be considered to include infectious diseases from other swimmers.
You may wish to consult with an attorney that can ask you questions and take a look at all of the details, but generally speaking, I do not believe these kinds of actions will be successful.
