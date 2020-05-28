Q: We had a so-called condo law firm draft our amendments to the bylaws and they left out a very key provision concerning the elimination of carpeting in the condos as a requirement. They claim it is a scrivener’s error.
The board insisted upon getting what they thought was the cheapest bid for redoing the documents as opposed to the most experienced attorney available. Do you think it can be corrected that way?
A: It all depends on what the true intent of the board of directors was in the draft that they submitted to the co-owners and whether the law firm was simply negligent in following the dictates of the board in making a proposal to the homeowners or whether the law firm was negligent in recording documents which were not approved by the co-owners containing the clause in question.
It appears that you got what you paid for and now you will have to retain a more qualified law firm to determine what has to be done to correct the error if, in fact, it was an error as opposed to 20/20 hindsight.
Q: I am the president of our condo steering committee, and we have been trying to work out a resolution with the developer regarding multiple construction problems on the common elements as well as financial inadequacy including a questionable loan by the developer to the association to make up a deficit in operating revenue.
Moreover, there are no monies for reserves. We are trying to get people to contribute to a war chest, if necessary, to deal with the developer, but many don’t want to spend the money. What do you recommend?
A: I have been confronted with this issue hundreds of times in my law practice, and unless the homeowners are willing to proverbially put their money where their mouth is, they will continue to be taken advantage of by the developer until it is too late to do anything.
It is important that the co-owners take over control of the association as soon as possible, retain capable counsel to assist in the turnover and, thereafter, pursue the developer with respect to the construction defects, financial shortfall, possible lowballing of assessments, and inadequate reserves.
It has been my experience that the sooner the developer knows that the co-owners are represented by capable counsel, even before the turnover of control, the more likely there will be a favorable outcome of the members of the association.
