Q: There are some members of our condo association who want to be able to vote on the budget, any increases in annual assessments, and any additional assessments.
While we believe in democracy and want to promote inclusiveness in our association, are there risks associated with allowing this?
A: Absolutely. The duty to exercise the “power of the purse” is one of the most important responsibilities of the board of directors, and it should not be subject to approval of the association members.
Imagine, for example, that you need to raise assessments in order to pay for costs that you have already incurred.
Maybe there was an emergency or other unexpected costs not accounted for in the budget.
If you do not receive enough votes in approval, you won’t have enough money to pay the association’s bills.
You may then face discontinuation of services and possible lawsuits filed against the association.
And how would you then pay for the legal bills? (I, for one, would certainly want to know before agreeing to represent you.)
The possibility of the above issues can lead to a minority of members holding the board of directors hostage by threatening to withhold their approval on these assessment votes.
Every association has a certain number of apathetic members that never vote on anything, and their failure to vote on increased assessments usually has the same practical effect as a vote in disapproval.
This can give the minority of members outsized power to demand whatever they want, even if it is not in the association’s best interest.
You simply cannot trust the membership at large to be reasonable when it comes to approving necessary assessments. If you have such a provision in your bylaws requiring it, you should amend them to remove it.
And if the members think the board of directors is mismanaging the finances, they have other solutions available.
They can run for the board themselves in the next election or seek immediate removal of the directors pursuant to the bylaws and nonprofit corporation act, with guidance from legal counsel to ensure that it is done correctly.
