Q: We want to hire a recording secretary to help us take minutes at our board and member meetings for our condominium association. We don’t want to spend a bunch of money on getting a contract drafted for the work because we’re just going to pay $50 per set of minutes. We’d rather keep things informal, but would you have any concerns about proceeding without a contract?
A: Yes, I would have many concerns with this arrangement. What you are describing is an oral contract, but you are forgetting that you need to run the association like any other business. What business do you know of that hires independent contractors without a written contract? If they do exist, they won’t be around for long.
After doing the work, the hire may dispute any number of things that are not in writing, from the amount agreed upon, whether they get paid for drafts, or even that they are an employee entitled to benefits. You need a written contract that nails down these issues and additionally clarifies that the contract is terminable by either party with or without cause.
But perhaps the most important consideration to address in a written contract for this particular type of service is confidentiality. This person will be privy to executive session meetings of the association’s board of directors, where sensitive issues such as collection of delinquent assessments, enforcement of governing documents, and litigation will be discussed. The contract should state that the hire agrees to maintain confidentiality with respect to all of these issues and will only release documents or information upon written approval of the board of directors or by court order.
It is common for boards of directors to look to cut costs wherever they can. But here, the risk is not worth it! Be sure to consult with your experienced community association attorney regarding any and all hires for new services — you will need a contract.
