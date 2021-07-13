Q: I have been a co-owner/member in my condominium association for many years, but I don’t think we are operating “by the book” when it comes to membership quorum requirements.
Our Bylaws require a quorum of 50% of the members to be present at meetings of members in order to conduct business, but that has been consistently ignored by everyone. What are the risks with operating like this?
A: There is an interesting unpublished case that was decided by the Kansas Court of Appeals, Williams v. Randall, 394 P.3d 150, 2017 WL 1369953, where the court found that a homeowners association quorum requirement that had been consistently ignored over many years could not be enforced by a long-time member who suddenly decided to object to the practice.
Much like an association may be found to involuntarily waive the ability to enforce restrictions against individual members contained in the governing documents if it does not enforce the restriction over an extended period of time, individual members may also involuntarily waive their right to demand that the association observe quorum requirements.
While it is an unpublished case from another state, the court’s opinion makes sense, and I would expect a similar case to be decided along the same lines in Michigan.
And there is no reason to think that this may be limited to quorum requirements — other requirements that govern the meetings and corporate functions of the association may also be subject to involuntary waiver by those who never demand that the board get its act together.
That said, it’s not hard to imagine that the result in Kansas could have been different if the plaintiff was instead a new member who brought an action soon after the new member realized that the association was not being governed in accordance with the quorum requirement. If that were the case, the election of the board may have been voidable, and in addition, any decisions made by the board in the interim would likely be subject to challenge.
It’s likely that the association’s board realized this after consulting an attorney in the case above, as the board subsequently made an attempt to amend its governing documents to lower the quorum requirement, among other things, in order to be consistent with historical practice. Unfortunately, they did not get enough votes to approve the amendments.
This is surprising, as you might assume that the other members would be only too happy to approve an amendment that is intended to guard against future litigation similar to what they just experienced.
Bottom line, whether you are a member of the board or not, don’t settle for the answer “we’ve always done it this way” if you know it doesn’t square with the governing documents or law such as the Michigan Condominium Act or Michigan Nonprofit Corporation Act. Consult with your experienced community association attorney to help you get on the right track.
