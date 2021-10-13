Q: The Board of Directors of our condominium association is concerned about the relationship between the association’s manager and the association’s attorney.
The manager recommended the attorney to us.
Now, the attorney seems to be trying to cover up certain mistakes of the management company which have cost us money.
We want to know what our recourse may be because they appear to be looking out for themselves instead of us. What do you suggest?
A: This is a common phenomenon where management companies represent to their association clients that “their attorney” will help the association, and there is no need to solicit multiple bids for legal representation.
Unfortunately, “their attorney” is someone with whom they have a very close financial relationship in terms of referrals for new business.
While the attorney is supposedly acting as the attorney for the association, when the question is raised as to whether the association has been harmed by its management, the attorney will face an ethical conflict.
Some firms try to get around this by openly stating to their association clients that they will not represent them in matters involving the management company.
But isn’t it possible that the attorney could become aware of information that you should know and may decide not to inform you because it could damage the law firm’s friendly relationship with the manager? Do you really want to expose your association to that risk?
Your attorney should be 100% on your side and nobody else’s.
I have found that some associations don’t even know who their attorney is, or who was recommended or utilized by the management company, but ethically, if an attorney is financially beholden to a management company, it is hard for them to objectively represent the best interests of the association.
If they think they’re in a conflict of interest, they shouldn’t be representing you to begin with.
In short, get a new management company and a new lawyer, and make sure that your lawyer is willing to pursue the management company if necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.