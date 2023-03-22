Q: Our association needs to levy a special assessment that requires approval of the members although, we have not gotten a legal opinion on that. We are concerned about what we need to do if, in fact, we don’t get approval from the members, as there are a number of construction problems and repair items that need to be corrected and the developers out of the project. What do you suggest?
A: The first thing you have to do is to have a knowledgeable attorney look at your documents to ensure that you need approval from the members of the Association to levy the assessment, as opposed to, the discretion of the Board to do so.
Some documents are very ambiguous about that, but generally speaking, the Board has wide discretion in regard to maintenance and repair of the community.
Second, if you do have to levy a special assessment — regardless of whether or not it is approved — you should line up a financial institution to provide you with a line of credit which you should always have available.
You should also consider working out an agreement with the necessary contractors to see if you can delay payment and have an informational meeting with the members as to why you need to levy an assessment, regardless of whether it is an additional assessment within the discretion of the board, or most particularly, if it is a special assessment that requires the approval of a certain percentage of the members.
It is important for you to work with your Community Association attorney, so that the letter that goes to the members clearly sets forth the basis for the assessment, and whether or not, of course, it is necessary to obtain their approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.