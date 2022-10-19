Q: The board president of our condominium association, who is an attorney, has been telling us that we don’t need to worry about black ice on our streets and sidewalks because the courts will find we have no liability. What is your opinion?
A: Your lawyer-president’s advice is no doubt worth what you are paying for it.
In a recent unpublished case from the Michigan Court of Appeals (Bittner v. Coffee Capers LLC 2022 WL 4281559), a man sued a coffee shop after he was injured by slipping and falling on black ice outside of the shop. The plaintiff’s case survived a motion to dismiss, the court having rejected the claim that the black ice was “open and obvious.”
The court reasoned that there may be special aspects that made the hazard unreasonably dangerous.
In the context of a community association, you should always consult with independent legal counsel unaffiliated with the board or the management company for an objective evaluation since the management company may also be a target defendant in any similar ensuing litigation. As the weather turns cold again, make sure your contractors take reasonable efforts to remove hazardous conditions, and make sure there is a record of them.
Q: We are having a problem with our township that is taking photographs of our property without a warrant and threatening to use the photographs as evidence in a civil action against us for violating a zoning ordinance. Is that a violation of our constitutional rights?
This is admittedly a new and complex legal problem, but by a slim 2-1 ruling, the Michigan Court of Appeals has held in Long Lake Township v. Maxon that the “exclusionary rule” which would keep unreasonable searches and seizures from being used as evidence in a criminal matter does not apply in a civil action.
Accordingly, you may well be subject to the use of drone evidence in any civil enforcement matter. However, it remains to be seen whether the Michigan Supreme Court will agree and whether it will in fact find that a Fourth Amendment violation has occurred in this case.
We will certainly be interested in the final decision, as it will affect community associations that may wish to use drones to enforce their bylaws.
