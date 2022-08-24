Q: I’m considering buying a condominium unit. Are my monthly assessments the only thing I have to worry about paying in addition to my mortgage?
A: New condominium co-owners and new owners in subdivisions are often surprised by the fact that additional or special assessments may be levied in addition to the regular monthly assessment.
As a matter of trying to remain competitive in the real estate market, boards of directors may attempt to keep regular assessments artificially low, knowing that the association’s accounts will have to be supplemented from time to time with additional assessments.
And certainly, the developer has an incentive to do so if the developer is still involved.
In addition — and depending on the particular provisions in the association’s governing documents — you will likely be individually responsible for maintenance, repair and/or replacement of most items appurtenant to your unit and perhaps even some “limited common elements” such as a balcony or patio.
The foregoing having been said, keep in mind that part of the advantage of living in a condominium is the per-unit savings that comes with economies of scale, which many well-managed condominiums are able to realize. And a certain portion of your regular assessment should be going to reserve accounts that are earmarked for future common element repair and replacement needs, whereas an owner of a single-family residence tends not to be as vigilant in planning for a rainy day.
Hopefully, your association will have an experienced manager, certified public accountant and reserve study provider that will help your association plan for the future and realize the best value for your assessment payments.
It would be wise to set aside some of your personal savings on a regular basis to account for contingencies that you may face while enjoying your condominium.
