Q: I live in a condominium and want to install a charging station in my garage for my electric vehicle. Do I need permission from the Association?
A: You should review your governing documents along with experienced legal counsel to be sure, but if you live in a condominium with attached units, you will most likely need to seek approval from the condominium association or its architectural committee.
Even if you live in a site condominium with detached homes, the governing documents may contain restrictions that you must comply with during this process.
Many community associations are now receiving their first applications for installation of electric vehicle charging stations. Associations are well-advised to retain legal counsel to help them develop specific rules and regulations governing electric vehicle charging stations. Also, to the extent that there is any impact on the common elements — which there most likely will be — the co-owner should be required to enter into a modification agreement which will be recorded against the unit with the county register of deeds. That agreement would clarify the co-owner’s responsibilities with respect to liability, insurance, maintenance and other items.
It should be noted that even though many charging stations include redundant safety features, they can still fail and are not without fire risk. It would likely not be reasonable in this day and age to entirely prohibit charging stations, so associations need to protect themselves with the proper documentation.
We expect a continued increase in associations requiring assistance with electric vehicle charging station applications as more government incentives are introduced to expedite our transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
