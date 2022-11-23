Q: I just bought a condominium unit which was developed a long time ago, and now I’m taking a closer look at the master deed. I see there is a provision that says only caucasians are allowed to be co-owners. That’s not enforceable, right?
A: Correct. Unfortunately, there was a time when racism and other forms of discrimination were blatantly enshrined in recorded real property restrictions. While it is still alarming to see those provisions today, current fair housing laws render them unenforceable. But it is certainly not advantageous to have to deal with this question when you are trying to sell a unit.
Current Michigan legislation — House Bill 4416 — would supply boards of directors and individual members of community associations with a simple mechanism to officially delete these provisions from their documents.
Either a majority of the board could resolve to do so, or any individual member of the association could request that the board do so, and the board would then be required to delete the provision by recording an amendment in accordance with the legislation. A vote of all owners would not be required.
While the legislation was inspired by a need to address historical racism, the protections extend to other groups as well, applying to “a restriction, covenant, or condition, including a right of entry or possibility of reverter, that purports to restrict occupancy or ownership of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, or other class protected by the fair housing act, title VIII of the civil rights act of 1968, Public Law 90-284, in a deed or other instrument.”
And the legislation expressly states that any such provision is unenforceable if already existing and shall not be recorded going forward.
The bill has strong support, and it looks like some form of this legislation will soon be signed into law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.