Q: One of the directors of our association was wrongfully removed by other members of the board. He sought reimbursement of his legal fees in bringing an action to gain his reinstatement.

He is considering hiring an attorney to seek recoupment of his legal fees and costs. Do you think he is entitled to the recoupment of his legal fees and costs?

Robert Meisner (copy) (copy) (copy)

Meisner

A: Of course, it always depends on the documents, but a board member is generally entitled to indemnification for pursuing reinstatement to the board.

In a recent case out of New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, that right was upheld. The court held that the association was obligated under the indemnification provision to provide protection to him.

This should also be a warning to boards who frequently, arbitrarily and illegally act to rid their board members of a seat on the board because they don’t agree with that person’s position or their program.

Generally, the bylaws provide that only a certain percentage of the members, based on a vote, can remove a director or directors.

Robert M. Meisner is the principle attorney of The Meisner Law Group, based in Bingham Farms, Michigan — which has provided legal representation for condominiums, homeowner associations, individual co-owners and developers throughout Michigan, including Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Emmet counties, for nearly 50 years. His book “Condo Living 2: The Authoritative Guide to Buying, Owning and Selling a Condominium” is available at www.momentumbooks.com. He can be reached at 800-470-4433 or bmeisner@meisner-law.com. Visit the firm’s blog at www.meisner-law.com/blog

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you