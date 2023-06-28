Q: One of the directors of our association was wrongfully removed by other members of the board. He sought reimbursement of his legal fees in bringing an action to gain his reinstatement.
He is considering hiring an attorney to seek recoupment of his legal fees and costs. Do you think he is entitled to the recoupment of his legal fees and costs?
A: Of course, it always depends on the documents, but a board member is generally entitled to indemnification for pursuing reinstatement to the board.
In a recent case out of New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, that right was upheld. The court held that the association was obligated under the indemnification provision to provide protection to him.
This should also be a warning to boards who frequently, arbitrarily and illegally act to rid their board members of a seat on the board because they don’t agree with that person’s position or their program.
Generally, the bylaws provide that only a certain percentage of the members, based on a vote, can remove a director or directors.
