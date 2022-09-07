Q: Some people in our subdivision have concerns about an adult foster care facility (sometimes referred to as a “group home”) operating in the community and are asking the Board of Directors of our community association to draft a proposed amendment to our governing documents prohibiting group homes. It seems to me there may be legal issues with doing this, right?
A: Your instincts are correct. In fact, you cannot keep group homes from operating in your subdivision, either by a governing document amendment prohibiting them directly or by attempting to enforce more general restrictions against group homes. This might include a “single family” restriction or “noncommercial use” restriction, both of which are commonly found in community association governing documents.
This does not mean, however, that anyone can start a group home anywhere, as they are subject to Michigan’s licensing requirements that ensure the housing is suitable for the number of occupants, that the owner of the home satisfies certain other requirements, etc.
Public policy strongly supports integration of adult foster care facility residents in communities, which has been shown to increase the chances for positive development in residents’ quality of life. Michigan case law developed in the early 1980s, notably McMillan v. Iserman, 120 Mich.App. 785, 802, 327 N.W.2d 559 (1982), when a specific ban on group homes in the governing documents was found to be conflicting with public policy.
Other owners sought to disallow group homes based on their existing “single family” restriction in their governing documents. The court in Craig v. Bossenbery 134 Mich.App. 543, 351 N.W.2d 596 (1984) found that although a group home would indeed violate the single family restriction, and while the courts have generally recognized the right of property owners to place restrictions on how property may be used, public policy considerations with respect to group homes outweigh that right.
It should also be noted that the above case law preceded amendments to the federal Fair Housing Act in 1988 which further confirmed the equal access housing rights of disabled residents, so any attempt to limit those rights may also be denied as a violation of federal law. The court in Craig also cited statute which is now part of the Michigan Persons With Disabilities Civil Rights Act.
Finally, note that the foregoing does not mean that group homes and their residents do not have to comply with the other restrictions in the governing documents. But care should be taken when addressing complaints or potential violations, as you do not want to face allegations of discrimination or disparate treatment. This is an area where you want to be sure to consult your experienced community association attorney.
