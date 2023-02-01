Q: How can community association board members best serve their communities?
A: Since ChatGPT is the hot new technological development this year, I thought I would ask it the above question. Here is the answer I received:
“Represent the community’s interests and concerns; make informed decisions based on community input and data analysis; foster open communication and transparency; ensure financial stability and responsible budgeting; maintain and enhance community assets and infrastructure; encourage community involvement and engagement; ensure compliance with bylaws and regulations; promote a positive community image; address conflicts and disputes fairly and efficiently; continuously evaluate and improve community operations.”
All in all, not a bad general list to work from.
However, it is not advisable to replace your experienced community association attorney and community association manager with ChatGPT. As just one instructive example, I asked the follow up question, “How can community association board members foster open communication and transparency?” Here is the answer:
“Regularly scheduled meetings with community members; maintaining accessible minutes of meetings and association information; encouraging feedback and suggestions from community members; establishing open-door policies for communication; providing timely and transparent responses to inquiries; using various communication channels (e.g. email, newsletters, websites); providing regular updates on community matters; addressing issues and concerns in a prompt and transparent manner.”
Some specific suggestions appear here, but they are somewhat repetitive. Also, particularly lacking is any discussion of caution against too much “transparency” with respect to executive session matters, for example, collection and litigation matters.
ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence resources will likely be useful tools to outline helpful general ideas, but at least in our area of expertise, there remains no replacement for real world experience. And even ChatGPT will tell you to consult an attorney with any specific legal questions.
