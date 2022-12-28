Q: It looks like gun violence is increasing in our condominium and homeowner associations. Is there anything my association can do to reduce the risk for our residents?
A: I see that trend as well. Recently, a Florida man shot and killed a board president and his wife over a laundry room dispute. Earlier this year, an association manager in Atlanta was shot to death by a disgruntled resident.
Any community association attorney can attest to a nationwide trend of rising temperatures in our communities over the past few years. I have also experienced this trend firsthand while attending board and member meetings. I have practiced as a community association attorney for 50 years, but I have recognized a marked increase in anger, frustration and disharmony over just the last several years — no doubt exacerbated by COVID and other socioeconomic factors.
I can’t help but wonder if someone may have been carrying a concealed firearm to member meetings. Personally, I feel much less safe given this possibility.
Community association attorneys and managers largely realize that we must take action to address this issue, but it seems that proposed solutions have been limited to considering ways we can increase security, address mental health issues or better mediate disputes.
Just like in our schools, while these measures may have some impact, when we fail to address firearms directly, we are not serving the best interests of our communities. We need to identify the root of the problem and ensure that our communities are empowered to address it appropriately. I am not including a discussion here regarding studies that identify easy access to firearms as the problem, but if you need more convincing, I would refer you to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
In the New Year, I would like to see proposed legislation that affirms associations’ right to restrict firearms and other weapons in common elements.
In Michigan, licensed concealed carry is allowed in a “dwelling house, place of business, or on other land possessed by the person,” which may or may not be interpreted to include the common elements of a community association if the issue were litigated.
