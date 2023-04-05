New Home Sales

Q: We signed a Purchase Agreement to purchase a house with various contingencies, none of which were met by the seller, and we put down a deposit of $7,500.

The seller is now refusing to return the money, claiming that we did not operate in good faith in attempting to accept the changes that the seller made to satisfy the contingencies.

What can we do?

A: If you have a Realtor, presumably one of the brokers is holding the deposit and may have to pay it into the court to decide where the money should go.

Although, based on the amount of money involved, there should be some attempt to settle the dispute, because the cost of litigation will far exceed the amount at issue. You should retain an attorney, if you have not already, to determine whether you have a good claim against the return of the money and have that attorney write a letter to the seller and the realtors involved.

If that doesn’t work, then you may have to consider the possibility of litigation, including whether the realtors have any exposure in terms of why the contingencies were or were not met.

It is always important to hire a knowledgeable real estate attorney before you sign the Purchase Agreement to make sure that any ambiguities have been dealt within the agreement, and that you are protected to the extent possible regardless of whether you have a real estate agent working for you.

