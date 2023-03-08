Q: I am one of the directors in our condominium association. After decades without a professional manager, we are finally going to switch to a professional management company. Their contract contains a hold harmless provision providing indemnification except in cases of willful misconduct or gross negligence. What opinion would you have about our board signing such a contract?
A: This is actually a standard provision that management companies will demand in their contracts. As an agent for the association, they are just carrying out the board of directors’ decisions and the association’s policies.
They are not making significant independent decisions on behalf of the association. So, it makes sense that they need some legal protection against claims that they did something wrong when they were only following orders from the association.
You will want to demand in return that a provision be included that indemnifies the association in certain circumstances.
You will also want to make sure that the manager will not be engaging in preparing or recording liens for delinquent assessments, as that activity could be considered engaging in the unauthorized practice of law. In any case, you will want your experienced community association attorney to handle lien preparation and recording.
And make sure that your attorney does not have a financial relationship with the management company.
If there is a dispute, they should be able to represent you against the management company. Many law firms do not want to bite the hand that feeds them.
As to whether you should sign the contract, you should consult with the association’s attorney to incorporate the above suggestions as well as review the entire contract, as every management company will offer a first draft of a contract that prioritizes management’s interests, and there are many other issues to be addressed than are detailed here.
Far too many boards of directors will sign without obtaining professional legal guidance.
