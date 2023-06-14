Q: We are in the process of purchasing a condominium with new construction. But the purchase agreement says it comes as is. We don’t think this is the usual case and we haven’t hired an attorney. What do you think?
A: I would run for the hills if the developer is not willing to give you any warranty, even though there may be implied warranties, which it may be trying to exclude.
Any developer that is not willing to stand behind his project is not someone with whom you want to deal.
Moreover, in purchasing a condo, it is best advised to have a knowledgeable condo lawyer review the purchase agreement, the disclosure statement and the documents, as well as to inquire as to the status of the development from anyone who has knowledge of same.
There are a number of questions that should be asked, including the financial condition of the association and the reputation of the developer, including issues with the municipality, if any.
It is much less expensive to get help before the fact than to extricate yourself from a bad purchase agreement after the fact.
