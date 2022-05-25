Q: Our condominium association board recently found out that its corporation has been “dissolved.” What does that mean, and how can we fix it?
A: This is likely due to a failure to file your nonprofit corporation annual reports for at least the past two or three years. Those reports are required to be filed with the Corporations Division of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
When a community association is incorporated as a nonprofit corporation, a single person or entity is identified as the “resident agent” who receives notice that the annual reports are due each year. If that person is an owner, and if that person moves away from the association and forgets to ensure that someone else is designated as resident agent, nobody is aware of the requirement, time passes and eventually the corporation is automatically dissolved. To guard against this, many associations will instead designate their attorney or management company as resident agent.
You should move quickly to file past due reports and pay the past due filing fees and penalties for each year, as you want to ensure that the association can function as a legal entity. Otherwise, the usual liability protections for you as a director or officer acting on behalf of the association may not apply, among other risks.
Reports can be filed conveniently online with the Corporations Division. If you need help, consult your experienced community association attorney or manager.
