Q: We have an unruly co-owner in our condominium association who is always disruptive at the annual meeting of members. There is time allowed for individuals to address the membership, and we have set a 3-minute limit for each speaker, but he always goes over time and interrupts other speakers, including board members. What can we do — fine him, kick him out, anything else?
A: If it has not already done so, the board of directors should vote on a resolution adopting formal parliamentary procedures, such as “Robert’s Rules of Order,” which is available in paperback. While alternative forms of parliamentary procedure exist, I recommend “Robert’s Rules of Order.”
It is necessary to adopt some form of parliamentary procedures, because even though your bylaws likely provide for things like who can call and attend meetings, when regular meetings happen and notice of meetings, they likely do not contain detail about how those meetings should proceed. But to be clear, any parliamentary procedures that you may adopt would be subject to your bylaws, and in the case of any conflict between the two, the bylaws would control.
I have never seen bylaws that provide for fines or suspension of membership privileges (e.g., use of amenities like pools or gyms) as penalties for unruly member behavior at meetings. There is good reason for this, as what would constitute unruly behavior would be subjective, so enforcement of those types of provisions might be easily challenged.
However, “Robert’s Rules of Order” deals with disciplinary procedures for disruptive members at a meeting. Depending on the degree to which the individual is misbehaving, it may be appropriate for the chairperson of the meeting to put a question to the members in attendance as to whether the member should be allowed to continue speaking or even to be removed from the meeting. That said, this last resort certainly should not occur without guidance from legal counsel or a professional parliamentarian.
“Robert’s Rules of Order” also empower the chairperson to deal directly with nonmembers and members who are “obviously hostile to the announced purpose of the meeting” in which case disciplinary questions do not have to be put to the members in attendance.
If you expect a contentious meeting, be sure to have your experienced community association attorney or, at the very least, a professional parliamentarian in attendance. If a disruption occurs out of the blue which will not allow the meeting to proceed and you can’t reach your attorney by phone for guidance, you can always adjourn the meeting to another time when your attorney can join you.
And remember, the Michigan Nonprofit Corporation Act allows your bylaws to provide that members can take action by written ballot without a meeting, so be sure to amend your bylaws to take advantage of same if you have not already done so.
