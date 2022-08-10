Q: Our condo association board of directors was doing a good job, but there were a few people that challenged them on everything. At times, these gadflies crossed the line, and our lawyer had to write them a letter.
Now, they have gotten themselves elected to the board, intimidated some of the old directors into resigning and have taken over the association since they hold a majority of board positions.
They have fired our manager, our accountant and our lawyer and who knows who else.
What can a simple homeowner do to deal with the situation?
A: Most condominium bylaws provide for the removal of a director or directors on the vote of more than 50% of the co-owners, and they require that a special meeting be scheduled at which you can hold such a vote upon the submission of a petition signed by a certain percentage of the co-owners.
You may wish to retain the services of an attorney who could assist you in this process and minimize the risk that it will be successfully challenged.
Before circulating the petition, you may want to contact members of the board of directors who may not be aligned with the “gadflies” to gather information about any abuses that may have been undertaken by the new board.
To the extent that those directors breached their fiduciary duty, proceeded without proper legal advice or are otherwise acting maliciously or vindictively against former members of the board and/or professionals retained by the association, legal recourse in court may be the only available option that you have.
An attorney may advise bringing a derivative action on behalf of the association against those directors to seek an injunction to keep them from undermining the operation of the association.
Hopefully, the other co-owners in the condominium will help you handle the matter financially, because their investment in their homes may well be at issue.
Unfortunately, although many co-owners feel their board of directors is not operating in accordance with the governing documents and the law, it does cost money to pursue your rights in court, and it is not the case that everyone has the means to do so.
This is something that everyone should weigh carefully before buying a condominium.
