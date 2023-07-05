Q: We want to sell our home while the market is high, because we plan to move to another city expecting to start a new job which looks secure, but it’s not guaranteed. What do you suggest I do?
A: Put a contingency in your purchase agreement that the sale will only go through if you secure and start a job in your new locale.
That way, if you don’t get your job, you can walk away from the deal, and the purchaser is willing to run the risk. Perhaps the contingency should include some payment to the purchaser, in consideration for the purchaser allowing you to include the contingency.
In any event, you are best advised to have an experienced real estate attorney draft your purchase agreement, regardless of whether you have a realtor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.