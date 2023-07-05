Q: We want to sell our home while the market is high, because we plan to move to another city expecting to start a new job which looks secure, but it’s not guaranteed. What do you suggest I do?

A: Put a contingency in your purchase agreement that the sale will only go through if you secure and start a job in your new locale.

That way, if you don’t get your job, you can walk away from the deal, and the purchaser is willing to run the risk. Perhaps the contingency should include some payment to the purchaser, in consideration for the purchaser allowing you to include the contingency.

In any event, you are best advised to have an experienced real estate attorney draft your purchase agreement, regardless of whether you have a realtor.

Robert M. Meisner is the principle attorney of The Meisner Law Group, based in Bingham Farms, Michigan — which has provided legal representation for condominiums, homeowner associations, individual co-owners and developers throughout Michigan, including Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Emmet counties, for nearly 50 years. His book “Condo Living 2: The Authoritative Guide to Buying, Owning and Selling a Condominium” is available at www.momentumbooks.com. He can be reached at 800-470-4433 or bmeisner@meisner-law.com. Visit the firm’s blog at www.meisner-law.com/blog.

