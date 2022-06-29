Q: Everyone knows about the current high real estate prices in the U.S., but what about other countries?
For example, if I can make it work, I would like to consider retirement in Italy.
Has the increase in prices perplexing the U.S. also occurred there?
A: In a recent trip to what is known as the Italian Rivera, I looked at prices of villas, homes, apartments and condominiums from Santa Margherita running to Portofino (the latter being a favored residence of many movie stars).
In general, prices of homes there have also appreciated considerably in recent years, although they do not appear to be as unreasonable as some of the waterfront properties in California, Florida and Massachusetts. Healthy interest from purchasers in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands in particular keeps demand high.
In Italy, there are many real estate companies that advertise their services, and most of their listings can be reviewed online without having to visit their real estate office directly, although I would always recommend that you do so, as it is worth the extra expense.
Also, it is extremely important that you have an experienced attorney in real estate familiar with Italian processes to assist you in any potential purchase, and you should be aware of the tax ramifications imposed upon you as a land owner.
While most of the areas are primarily tourist-oriented, they also provide multiple amenities for those who decide to live there on a permanent basis or during the spring and fall seasons.
But if you have the means and you are looking for a picturesque retirement, you would be hard pressed to find a better option, as these areas are extraordinarily beautiful and captured in time. The American dollar is fairly strong against the Euro, so this may be a good time to make such an investment.
