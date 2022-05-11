Q: I love the concept of “Little Free Libraries” and would like to start my own, but I live in a community association that does not allow additional structures to be built. Do you know if they exist in community associations and how they got approved by the association board?
A: Little Free Libraries do exist in associations throughout the nation. Many see them as a way to build positive feelings throughout the community and even enhance property values.
They are usually a small roofed cabinet standing on a single support that is driven into the ground.
People can borrow books any time for as long as they like and donate books as well. The Little Free Library movement has recently gained momentum, and more than 125,000 have been registered throughout the world with the official nonprofit organization.
Certainly, the concern for the community association board would be an architectural restriction in the association’s governing documents that may prohibit additional structures from being constructed on owners’ lots.
You might try to persuade the board to propose an amendment to specifically allow Little Free Libraries on lots (with strict specifications reflecting the community’s aesthetics).
Short of that, it would be unwise for the board to make an exception for Little Free Libraries because owners who want to build other things would question why they are being treated differently.
Indeed, news reports can be found detailing conflicts between owners and their community associations over Little Free Libraries. But those who choose to fight their associations in court are likely to face an uphill battle.
They may ask, “Who is it hurting?” But that is not something the association will have to prove. The association only has to show that the governing documents were violated.
Some boards have resolved this issue by establishing the associations’ own Little Free Libraries in the common elements.
Or, if there is a clubhouse, some shelving might be added to host a free library.
If you have questions about how to establish a Little Free Library in your association while observing the requirements of your association’s governing documents, contact your experienced community association attorney.
