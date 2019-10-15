TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery's deal with Roak Brewing Company — announced a year ago — is off.
"It is not happening, now or ever," said Right Brain owner Russell Springsteen. "It just didn't work out."
The merger, announced in the Detroit Free Press in October 2018, would have given Springsteen a stake in the ownership group of Royal Oak-based Roak Brewing. Each brewery was to maintain its own brands, and the two were to serve each other's beers in their taprooms.
But Springsteen said Tuesday that Right Brain will remain independent.
