TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery’s deal with Roak Brewing Company — announced a year ago — is off.
“It is not happening, now or ever,” said Right Brain owner Russell Springsteen. “It just didn’t work out.”
The merger, announced in October 2018, would have given Springsteen a stake in the ownership group of Royal Oak-based Roak Brewing. Each brewery was to maintain its own brands, and the two were to serve each other’s beers in their taprooms.
But Springsteen said Tuesday that Right Brain, which employs about 30 workers, will remain independent.
Brewery ownership deals have happened before. Bellaire-based Short’s Brewing in 2017 sold a 19.9 percent ownership stake to Lagunitas Brewing Company, which is owned by Heineken International. Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Company in 2014 sold a 30 percent ownership share to Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel.
Though the Roak deal didn’t work out, Springsteen remains open to the possibility of future collaborations.
“If there was opportunity there, I would definitely keep my options open,” he said. “But for right now, we don’t have to. I think we’re in a pretty good spot. We’ll be able to keep a little bit of growth.
“We lost some growth last year, which we haven’t really done before. That’s kind of frustrating,” said Springsteen.
He believes the number of brewpubs in the Traverse City area — and beyond — may have reached a tipping point.
“The entire industry is saturated, not just the local market,” said Springsteen, though he sees a bright future for Right Brain.
“We’ve seen an uptick in our sales since summer, which has been exciting.”
In response to market conditions, he plans to expand Right Brain’s product range.
“It gives us a chance to be able to do some things we never got to do because we were just pounding on making beer,” said Springsteen.
“Now we’re working on a non-alcoholic beer. We are working on some seltzer waters that are non-alcoholic, and sodas. We’ve only done alcohol, but we can do more than that. It will be an opportunity to use our experience with making liquid.”
Springsteen is hiring a new brewer with five years experience in a similar-size production facility.
Right Brain is on track to produce between 5,000 and 5,500 barrels this year. The brewhouse has the capability of creating 9,000 barrels of brew a year, but Springsteen sees opportunity in using less than the equipment’s maximum capacity.
“If I only do 6,000 barrels, I’d like for those to be premium, great products,” he said.
Pig Porter
Right Brain’s award-winning Pig Porter will be released on Nov. 2. It will be available in draft and 4-packs of 16 ounce cans, both in limited supply.
Pig Porter earned a Great American Beer Festival gold medal in 2011. Springsteen says it has roasty malt notes and a smoky aroma because it is brewed with real pig bones. The smoky aromas come primarily from the pig itself.
The first-ever Pig Porter cans will be available for purchase at a preview night on Oct. 30, an exclusive event for Right Brain Mug Club Members.
Following the Nov. 2 general release, Pig Porter may be available on draft at select locations around the state.
The Nov. 2 Pig Roast will offer an all-you-can-eat pig roast. Petoskey-based roots blues duo Crosscut Kings will provide live music. Advance pig roast tickets are available for $20 at the brewpub, at 231-944-1239, or via beergurus@rightbrainbrewery.com. Tickets will be $25 on Nov. 2 while supplies last.
More information is available at https://www.rightbrainbrewery.com/23/upcoming-events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.