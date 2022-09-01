TRAVERSE CITY — Three conceptual designs for a riverwalk along the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City will be presented at a public open house Sept. 7.
The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority and INFORM Studio host the open house, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the pedestrian bridge over the Boardman River near the Jay Smith Walkway, located between Pangea’s Pizza and Kilwins Chocolates in the 100 block of East Front Street.
The Sept. 7 event follows a July input gathering event to develop conceptual designs for the riverfront from Union to Park streets. There was also discussions with downtown businesses and property owners in June.
“We’re eager to receive input on these preliminary design concepts, which were formed in part from input we gathered in July, to see what people like or don’t like,” DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said in a release. “We want a waterfront that is engaging, exciting and inclusive.”
The final conceptual design of the riverwalk will be developed based on input from the Sept. 7 open house. It will be presented at the DDA ‘s board meeting Oct. 14.
The redesign of the alley along the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street along the Boardman River has been “identified as a top priority in the three-year long process to develop a unified plan for the entire 1.6 miles of the lower Boardman/Ottaway River that meanders from Boardman Lake to Grand Traverse Bay,” according to a release.
More information about the conceptual design process or the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan is available at https://dda.downtowntc.com/.
For those unable to attend the informational session, a survey is scheduled to go live around Sept. 7 at dda.downtowntc.com/boardman-riverwalk.
