Riverside Inn reopens

LELAND — The Riverside Inn is back in business.
Ten months and one day after a fire destroyed the kitchen and resulted in smoke damage throughout the building in the early morning hours on Oct. 19, the business is reopening its doors on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Restaurant reservations will be limited as the staff gets acclimated to the new space. According to a release, lodging reservations are expected to resume in mid-September once the renovations to the second floor of the structure are completed.
Owner Kate Vilter said community support allowed the Riverside Inn to retain most of its employees. Vilter said this backing “both financially and emotionally” made the reconstruction process possible.
“To be reopening our doors with most of our team intact is what has gotten me through the hardest and most stressful times of this renovation,” Vilter said in the release.
Designer Barbara Balongue of Balongue Design led the restoration of the building next to the Leland River. Vilter added other local companies such as Maple Hill Builders, Buhr Electric, Creative Solutions, D&W Mechanical, Grand Traverse Refrigeration, Traverse Canvas Works, Trend Window and Peninsula Pavers also were key to the reconstruction.
According to the release and fire investigators, the blaze likely began because of spontaneous combustion in a bag of used linens. The flames destroyed the kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout the building.
Eight guests were staying at The Riverside Inn and all were evacuated, according to earlier reports.
The menu for the reopening is available at https://theriverside-inn.com/menu/. Reservations can be made by calling (231) 256-9971.
Updates and renovation progress is available on The Riverside Inn’s Facebook page, Instagram and at www.theriverside-inn.com.
