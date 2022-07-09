TRAVERSE CITY — The public is welcome to provide input into a conceptual design for a riverwalk along the Boardman/Ottaway River July 13.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. along the river in downtown Traverse City, behind Kilwins Chocolates (129 E. Front St.) and Pangea’s Pizza (135 E. Front St.).
The open house is hosted by the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority and INFORM Studio, which was hired earlier this year to develop conceptual plans for the riverfront behind the 100 and 200 blocks of Front Street. The open house will have a series of stations where public input for the project can be provided.
“I couldn’t be more excited to get the public engaged in this transformative process,” DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said in a release. “The river is one of our most valuable assets from an ecologic, economic, recreational and cultural perspective, and is a significant contributor to the sense of place in downtown Traverse City. The DDA is excited to help our community take the first step toward fully embracing all the river has to offer for our residents, visitors and businesses.”
Following the July 13 event, a community workshop is scheduled for September where INFORM Studio will present multiple conceptual design plans for consideration.
Input from the open house and discussions with property owners and businesses in early June will be incorporated into the workshop presentation.
Redesigning the alley along the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street is “the top priority” of a three-year process to develop a unified plan for the 1.6 mile section of the river from Boardman Lake to Grand Traverse Bay.
“For many years, the river through downtown has been almost an afterthought,” DDA board member and business owner Pete Kirkwood said in a release. “During our work on the Unified Plan, we heard a tremendous desire to turn and embrace the river, and this is an exciting step toward realizing that dream.”
More information about the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan and the conceptual design process is available at dda.downtowntc.com.
