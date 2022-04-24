TRAVERSE CITY — The name behind the acronym has changed, but the purpose has not.
Aurora Consulting LLC is accepting applications for the third RISE Award. RISE now stands for Recognition for Innovative Startup Excellence, instead of Relief for Innovative Startup Endurance, as it was for the first two years of the award, Aurora Co-Founder and Executive Technology Advisor Josh Sloat said in an email.
But the award still offers “a free provisional U.S. patent application or $5,000 towards a non-provisional,” according to a release. The program began because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on start-ups and the acronym change is designed to reflect the shift.
Start-up companies can apply and get more information on the award at https://www.aurorapatents.com/rise-up-with-aurora.html. Deadline to apply is May 15.
Aurora, which has offices in Traverse City and California, began the RISE Award in June 2020. The purpose was to give budding start-up companies a leg up when they needed it most.
“Sometimes what they need is to have people keep the ball moving forward, even when they’re not making money,” Aurora President and Director of Patent Strategy Ashley Sloat said for a June 24, 2020, Record-Eagle story. “Helping with their tech or IT so they continue to march on.”
That need continues more than two years after the onset of the global pandemic. Josh Sloat said inflation, staffing struggles and continued supply-chain challenges mean the RISE Award is “still needed now as much as ever.”
“The award was born out of the pandemic and the toll it was taking on small businesses,” he said. “There’s this tension of needing idea protection at the time you can least afford it, but most need it. It’s easy to cut short term, but painful and risky to not have in the long run.
“So there will always be a need for an award like this.”
Aurora has also been able to assist more than the two RISE Award winners, East Lansing-based CAPNOS in 2020 and Boston-based Awayr (pronounced “aware”) AI in 2021.
Aurora presented three other awards in 2020 and two others last year for a total of seven. The runner-up awards are for less than the top prize, but Josh Sloat said they are still appreciated by the start-ups, which are at different development stages.
“We work with these groups to find awards that work best with where they’re at,” he said.
More than 100 applied for the award in the first year. Josh Sloat said there were fewer total applicants in 2021, but the decision on the top award was much more difficult.
“The amount (of applicants) went down, but the quality went way up,” he said.
Ashley and Josh Sloat pare down companies that apply to “10 or so finalists,” which are forwarded to a committee of four to five Aurora employees — including the Traverse City couple — with information stripped out to remove any potential biases.
The finalists are then scored on a matrix of four criteria:
- Technology maturity
- Market relevance
- Economic impact
- Societal impact
CAPNOS won for its “Zero” device, a “safe alternative to vaping,” according to the company’s website. The Zero looks similar to a vaping device, but contains “no nicotine, no smoke and no harm.” The Zero pressurizes outside air as the user inhales and adds flavoring to mimic the process of vaping.
Last year’s top winner, Awayr AI, is computer software that provides “predictive intelligence for interface excellence,” according to the company’s LinkedIn page.
The “safety, usability, and reliability of human/machine interfaces (HMI) is key to improving products for the end-user,” according to its website. “With Awayr AI, manufacturers can bring their next-generation technologies and futuristic product visions to market faster and at less cost.”
Then there’s also the impact of 2021 first runner-up Aspirational Technology in Bend, Oregon, and Antigua, Guatemala. Now Ola Filter, the company “is on a mission to end water poverty with an affordable and immediate solution to the global health crisis of waterborne diseases,” according to the 2021 RISE Award release. “They’ve developed an ultra low-cost, easy-to-use water filter for low-income consumers in developing countries. Their filter ... screws directly onto the type of faucets commonly found in low-income houses.”
“The reason we love doing this is seeing these newer innovators coming into their own and starting to understand the patent system,” Ashley Sloat said in an email. “We really do work with them not only as legal advisors, but also as partners in their learning journey on what’s in portfolio and the value of it.
“It’s like we’re part of their team and not just some third party service provider. We get to be a part of so many different journeys with so many different inventors, touching on so many different technologies. It’s a truly rewarding experience every year.”
“Selfishly, it’s been very rewarding for us to offer this, especially as we chart the progress of the prior winners,” Josh Sloat added. “We helped two different start-ups. It’s had an international reach in very important areas.”
Aurora caught up with some of the winners from the first two RISE Awards in this month’s episode of its Patently Strategic Podcast. Anyone can listen at https://www.aurorapatents.com/patently-strategic-podcast.html.
