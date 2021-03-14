TRAVERSE CITY — Same name, same idea.
Launched last year to assist small- to medium-sized businesses and inventors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the RISE (Relief for Start-up Endurance) Award returns for a second year in 2021.
The award from patent strategy firm Aurora Consulting, of Traverse City and California, comes with “a free provisional U.S. patent application or $5,000 towards a non-provisional U.S. patent application” to the winner of the contest.
Ashley Sloat, the president and director of patent strategy at Aurora Consulting, said small businesses and inventors still face the same issues a year later.
“A lot of people are still struggling or gaining momentum,” Sloat said. “They just need a little bit more help, a little more flexibility.”
Sloat said 2021 differs from the previous year in other ways. “Funds are not being released as quickly as they were last year from state and other sources,” she said.
In a release announcing the return of the RISE Award this week, Aurora Consulting said emerging companies during these times “should not come at the loss of hard-fought (research and development) efforts.”
The application process closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 5. The application process can be started by visiting https://tinyurl.com/2021RISEAward.
Company officials say the application process should take less than 30 minutes to complete.
“People have a good month or so to apply,” Sloat said.
In the first year of RISE, more than 100 applied for the award. Sloat said expectations are to at least match 2020 numbers.
“Right around the same would be nice,” Sloat said. “More would be awesome.”
Sloat said 2020 applicants were “pretty Midwest-centric,” but there’s no geographic requirement.
Eligibility requirements read: “We welcome applicants from all subject matter areas and zip codes. We deeply appreciate that innovation knows no zip code boundaries.”
Eligible applications will be reviewed on four criteria: Technology maturity, financial need, market relevance and economic impact. A panel of the four Aurora Consulting staff will select the winner.
The target date for announcing the winner is mid-April. The winner must use the award within two months.
Sloat said the staff of four, which may swell to as many as six soon, will provide input in their own specific area of expertise.
“It’s a whole team decision,” Sloat said. “Everybody kind of weighs in who their top few are and then as a group we decide who the winner is or winners if we decide to expand it.”
The first RISE Award winner was CAPNOS. The East Lansing-based CAPNOS won for its “Zero” device, a “safe alternative to vaping,” according to the company’s website. The Zero looks similar to a vaping device, but it contains “no nicotine, no smoke and no harm.” The Zero pressurizes outside air as the user inhales and adds flavoring to mimic the process of vaping.
But that’s not where the 2020 RISE Award ended.
Instead of sticking with just the planned top award, RISE morphed into a $5,000 award for first place and $2,500 awards for three other finalists: Kaiser Precision Software, LLC in Traverse City, Pedal Cell in Chicago and realLINGUA in Ann Arbor.
Sloat said the change expanded the contest’s scope of assistance and allowed more flexibility. While the $2,500 awards will not cover the full patent process, they can contribute to an application already in progress and/or provide editing, review and search.
“That helps all of them moving forward in different ways,” Sloat said after announcing the 2020 winners in mid-June.
Sloat said there may be an expansion beyond the top $5,000 award in 2021 as well, but said Aurora Consulting has “been busy doing a lot of volume work this year.”
Sloat said the award also could return in future years.
“It was good last year for everybody,” she said. “We’ll do it again every year at the time, assuming we have the bandwidth (time) to do it.”
More information about the RISE Award is available at https://www.aurorapatents.com/rise-up-with-aurora.html.
