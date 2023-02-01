TRAVERSE CITY — It’s time to party like its 2007.
Traverse City’s first microbrewery isn’t about to wait for the end of the year to mark its 15th anniversary.
Right Brain Brewery, which opened in late 2007, plans to celebrate its 15th year in business with a weekend party Feb. 3-4 at 225 E. 16th St.
Of course the focus will be on the beers. The weekend event will feature a number of never-before tasted beers brewed just for the occasion.
The Feb. 3-4 event will also make the return of Second Coming, an Imperial India Pale Ale that debuted 10 years ago at Right Brain.
New beers for the occasion joining the 35 unique beers already on tap include:
- A hazy IPA brewed with dragon fruit and mango
- A blonde stout with vanilla lactose and mint
- A strawberry vanilla sour
“We’ve remained a family-owned business from the start and have brewed upwards of 700 beers over the last 15 years,” Right Brain Brewery owner Russ Springsteen said in a release. “We’ll continue to innovate and push the boundaries of thirst in Michigan using locally grown agricultural products whenever possible.”
In addition to the variety of beer, Right Brain special events during the weekend include a Drag Show and Big Hair Show at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3.
There will be live music on Feb. 4 featuring Grove of Trees and Delilah DeWild.
Normally a ticketed event, there will be a voluntary cover charge on Friday and Saturday at Right Brain Brewery benefitting the Women’s Resource Center.
